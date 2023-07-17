Best known for his starring role in a number of home renovation television shows, Ty Pennington, 58, was reportedly hospitalized in Colorado last week during a filming project in Breckenridge.
Pennington reports that he attended a red carpet event for the Barbie movie on Sunday in Los Angeles before traveling to Breckenridge the following day.
On Tuesday, Pennington woke up "and could barely breathe." As a result, he was flown to an intensive care unit in the Denver area.
Pennington reports that he'd had a sore throat over the past month, which turned out to be an abscess that had grown to a size where it was closing his airway.
Pennington had surgery on Wednesday and was released from the ICU on Thursday afternoon.
"A great reminder to listen to your body when it's telling you something," said Pennington of the ordeal. He also thanked staff at Lakewood's St. Anthony's and at Summit Health in Frisco.
Pennington posted several images from the hospital on Instagram, one of which appears to show a ventilator being utilized in his treatment.
Two of the most popular shows Pennington has been involved with include Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.
