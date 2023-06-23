Extreme weather has walloped Colorado this week, with the weather including several tornados moving through the state (including on that caused damaged in the highly-populated Highlands Ranch area).
During these powerful storms, 'twin tornados' emerged, with shocking footage of the scene captured and shared online.
The twin tornados occurred on Wednesday afternoon near Akron, with no damage or injuries reported due to these twisters.
Storm chaser Tony Laubach is credited for capturing them on camera. Several news organizations have since shared the footage, including NBC News.
The footage can be seen below:
Find updates about severe weather in Colorado and related alerts on the National Weather Service website. Read more about tornados in Colorado here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.