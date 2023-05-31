If you're a Coloradan that loves learning about animals from around the world, you're in luck – two of the best zoos in the country are reportedly located in the Centennial State.
According to a list that was recently released by US News and World Report, both Colorado Springs' Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Denver Zoo are among America's 26 best spots to see and learn about a wide variety of animal species.
In regard to Denver Zoo, the publication highlighted their big efforts made in conservation, as well as their high number of animals – more than 3,000. Located in the downtown Denver area and spanning 80 acres, this spot is a popular destination for tourists and locals, alike.
Meanwhile, the mountainside Cheyenne Mountain Zoo puts visitors on the side of a local slope, featuring one of the largest giraffe herds on the continent along with an up-close and personal (and affordable) feeding experience.
Other features that make Cheyenne Mountain Zoo unique include a gondola, several scenic overlooks, and the way it offers access to the stunning Shrine of the Sun – a cliffside tower located higher up on the mountain. The zoo puts a big focus on conservation efforts, as well.
Find the full US News and World Report list here.
