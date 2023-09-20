Well-known publication New York Times recently released a list of the 50 American restaurants that they're 'the most excited about' and two Colorado spots made the cut for inclusion.
Both restaurants on the list are located in Denver – which has been getting plenty of attention lately thanks to its booming dining scene.
The first Mile High City restaurant noted on the unranked list was La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal and the second was Molotov Kitschen + Cocktails.
La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal recently got quite a bit of press after being selected by Michelin as a Bib Gourmand recipient – an award given to restaurants that have 'great food at a great value.' Located a few blocks from Coors Field, this spot specializes in Mexican cuisine, including pozole, which is a traditional stew made with hominy, meat, and many flavorful seasonings. La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal currently has a 4.6-star rating on Google with more than 520 reviews.
The second Denver spot selected by the New York Times was Molotov Kitschen + Cocktails, known for their Eastern European dishes. A few popular seasonal offerings here include the lamb porchetta and a poached halibut. This spot has a very high 4.9-star rating on Google Reviews.
Two beloved restaurants, both of these picks seem worthy of the New York Times list of exciting American restaurants.
What's another spot that The New York Times should check out? Let us know in the comments.
Find the full list here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.