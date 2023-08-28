A recent report from a publication called 'Explored Planet' sought to determine which popular American attractions are the most 'overrated.' Their list included two spots found in Colorado.
Four Corners Monument – which technically has an Arizona address but is said to be where Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico meet – was the first 'overrated' Centennial State attraction to appear on the list of 40 places.
The publication described it as "in the middle of nowhere," raising issue with how there's not much to do aside from take photos amid lack of Internet connectivity. It was also mentioned that the spot may not even be in the right location where state borders meet.
Despite these complaints, many people still think Four Corners Monument is worth the visit, with the destination maintaining a four-star rating on Google with more than 11,000 reviews.
The second Colorado spot on Explored Planet's list of 'overrated attractions' was the Buffalo Bill Grave, located southwest of Golden.
The publication calls this spot "as exciting as any other grave" and says it "isn't worth visiting." That being said, a visit to the gravesite is typically combined with a trip through the on-site Buffalo Bill Museum. The Google Reviews rating for this spot is actually quite high, at 4.7 stars.
Find Explored Planet's full list of 'overrated' American attractions here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.