Slopesport-themed publication 'On The Snow' recently published a list of the 'best ski towns to live in' after consulting Realtor.com data journalist Evan Wyloge. Two Colorado spots made the cut to be included.
The first Centennial State mountain town to be mentioned was Crested Butte, found near Gunnison and about a four-and-a-half-hour drive from Denver. Home to Crested Butte Ski Resort, which can be found on Vail Resorts' popular Epic Pass, this spot is an outdoor recreation lover's dream year-round. Plus, the overall vibe is more quaint compared to other popular resort towns found around the state.
That being said, Crested Butte has experienced a ton of recent growth, which has put local cost of living on a steep rise. On The Snow pins the median home price here at $1.2 million, citing Zillow, which is well-above Colorado norms and not necessarily affordable for all. Granted, it's hard to find a ski town in the American West that is.
It's also worth noting that Crested Butte is much more affordable compared to the other Colorado spot that made the cut to be included on the On The Snow list – Aspen.
For those that are able to afford the local lifestyle, it's hard to beat the variety offered by local slopes, restaurants, and the mountain town nightlife scene.
Truly a world-class spot, Zillow says the average home here is valued at $3 million, making it one of the most expensive places to live in the country.
There's a reason people are willing to pay those prices, though – unmatched scenery, a vibrant community, and a long list of events throughout the year.
If you could pick any Colorado ski town to call home, which one would it be? Let us know in the comments.
Find the full list of On The Snow's American ski towns, which includes 11 spots, here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.