Following suit with Guanella Pass, two more iconic scenic drives have reopened after a snow-packed winter season.
Trail Ridge Road, located in Rocky Mountain National Park, and Independence Pass, which connects Aspen with Twin Lakes, each opened on Friday, May 26 – but in both cases, there's a catch.
Independence Pass is only open to vehicles less than 35 feet in length. Given the curvy and narrow nature of the road, it has been deemed unsafe for larger vehicles to navigate the route.
In the case of Trail Ridge Road, driving this thru-route that connects Estes Park to Grand Lake requires a timed-entry permit reservation. Find more information about visiting Estes Park here.
Generally, winter weather causes Trail Ridge Road to close in mid-to-late-October each year. Independence Pass tends to stay open a little later, typically on or near November 7, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
