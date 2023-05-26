Trail Ridge Road. Photo Credit: Sparty1711 (iStock).

Following suit with Guanella Pass, two more iconic scenic drives have reopened after a snow-packed winter season.

Trail Ridge Road, located in Rocky Mountain National Park, and Independence Pass, which connects Aspen with Twin Lakes, each opened on Friday, May 26 – but in both cases, there's a catch.

Independence Pass is only open to vehicles less than 35 feet in length. Given the curvy and narrow nature of the road, it has been deemed unsafe for larger vehicles to navigate the route.

In the case of Trail Ridge Road, driving this thru-route that connects Estes Park to Grand Lake requires a timed-entry permit reservation. Find more information about visiting Estes Park here.

Generally, winter weather causes Trail Ridge Road to close in mid-to-late-October each year. Independence Pass tends to stay open a little later, typically on or near November 7, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

