According to Castle Rock Fire and Rescue, a ziplining accident that took place at EDGE Ziplines & Adventures left three injured, two of whom were in critical condition.
Emergency services were called to the Castle Rock scene at about 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, following a collision on a zipline that involved a 21-year-old male, a 10-year-old make, and an 8-year-old male. Castle Rock Fire and Rescue transported the individuals to Sky Ridge Medical Center. The adult and one of the children were in critical condition at the time.
Official information has not been released regarding what caused the collision.
An eyewitness of the accident reports that an individual got stuck at the bottom of the zipline and was being helped by staff when another person came down the zipline, striking them. This witness noted that staff on-site cited a communication issue as a factor.
Our team has reached out to EDGE for comment related to the accident and the eyewitness account. This piece will be updated upon their response.
EDGE has a total of 10 ziplines, with their website noting that they are the Denver area's 'top-rated zipline tour.' They note that their ziplines are "some of Colorado's fastest and longest cables."
