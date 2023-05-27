Two people were injured by a lightning strike at the Valley Hi Golf Course in Colorado Springs on Friday, according to officials from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).
CSFD crews were deployed to the golf course at 610 Chelton Road at approximately 3:40 p.m. after receiving reports that someone got struck by lightning.
Upon arrival, crews found two individuals suffering from lightning-related injuries, officials said. Both were takien to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
"As best we can determine, one of the victims sustained a direct strike and the other victim was nearby and sustained injuries from non-direct contact," said CSFD's public informaiton officer JJ Halsey.
The victims were in stable condition when they arrived to the hospital, according to Halsey. No further information regarding their condition has been made available.
