Rangers from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming are seeking information on two men that were seen harassing a bison calf in the park earlier this month.
According to a news release from the National Park Service (NPS), witnesses saw the men approaching and touching the bison at the southern end of Elk Ranch Flats. The incident is under investigation, but officials are still seeking information on the two individuals involved (pictured above).
"Treat all wildlife with caution and respect as they are wild, unpredictable and can be dangerous. The safety of visitors and wildlife depends on everyone playing a critical role in being a steward for wildlife by giving them the space they need to thrive – their lives depend on it," the release said.
Anyone with information that could help investigators identify the men should contact the park Tip Line 307-739-3367.
"Interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring. In this case, fortunately, the calf was successfully reunited with its herd, but often these interactions result in euthanizing the animal. Approaching wildlife can drastically affect their well-being and survival," NPS said.
NPS offers the following tips to keep wildlife safe:
- Be alert for wildlife and keep a safe distance
Do not tease, touch, frighten or intentionally disturb wildlife.
- Do not feed wildlife
Respect seasonal closures
