Coinciding with Colorado Day, two new license plate designs are debuting in the Centennial State on August 1.
The designs were chosen by thousands of voters around the state, part of Colorado's 150th anniversary, which will take place in 2026.
While many public-submitted designs were in the running to get created as an official state license plate, Denver residents claimed victory in both age groups – 13-and-up and under-13.
The winner of the 'under-13' category was Calista Blaschke, with her design inspired by Pikes Peak. The 13-and-up winner was Evan Griesheimer, with a design that incorporates the colors of the state flag and is reminiscent of the mountain design seen on many plates already found around the state.
These new license plate designs will be available for purchase through July 2027, costing $8.06 per pair plus local fees.
The plates can be found here and are available for passenger vehicles and motorcycles. They can be personalized.
