According to a recent report from WalletHub, two of America's 'most educated' cities are located in the Centennial State.
In order to make their determination, the publication analyzed data related to the country's 150 largest metropolitans, comparing 11 key metrics that focused on educational attainment, quality of education, and the educational attainment gap as it relates to race and gender.
The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro ranked 11th overall on the list, with a high number of people attaining education. That being said, this metro landed at a middle-of-the-road 78th-place rank when it came to quality of education and attainment gap.
Meanwhile, Colorado Springs ranked 17th overall, also ranking high in terms of educational attainment, but low in terms of the 'quality of education and attainment gap' category at 109th. It's worth noting that Colorado Springs ranked 5th nationwide when it came to the 'percentage of high school diploma holders' data point. That being said, the city tied with several other metros for the lowest rank (134th) in terms of 'average university quality.'
While these two metropolitans were the only Colorado spots large enough to be included in this ranking, it's worth noting that Boulder and Fort Collins are also two of the 'most educated' places in America. According to AdvisorSmith, Boulder ranks 1st when it comes to 'most educated' mid-size American cities and Fort Collins ranks 3rd.
According to the WalletHub report, the most educated major metro was Ann Arbor, Michigan, with the least educated major metro being Visalia, California.
Find the full WalletHub ranking and methodology here.
