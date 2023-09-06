In less than two weeks, runners from around the globe will gather in Colorado with their sights set on tackling two of the most difficult foot races in the world.
Both races travel to the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak up the iconic Barr Trail taking place on back-to-back days, with the Pikes Peak Ascent taking place on September 16 and the Pikes Peak Marathon taking place on September 17.
The Pikes Peak Ascent race is roughly a half-marathon, traveling 13.32 miles total with a jaw-dropping vertical gain of 7,815 feet. Given that the average grade of the route is about 11 percent, this race is almost entirely uphill save a few very short stretches of trail.
The following day, the Pikes Peak Marathon takes on the same route, with runners also turning around to descend the mountain after reaching the summit for a total distance of 26.2 miles.
The fastest Ascent finishers will complete the race with a time close to two hours, with the fastest marathoners crossing the finishing line in under four hours.
Aside from the rapid vertical gain, many other aspects of the route up Pikes Peak pose challenges for runners, including a serious risk of altitude sickness, major temperature swings, and moving quickly on uneven and loose terrain.
Perhaps even more shocking than the extreme race stats that come with the route is the fact that some runners compete in both events, running the half marathon on Saturday before turning around to run the full marathon on Sunday, completing the 'doubler' challenge.
If you're looking to join in on the festivities surrounding the race, both launch from downtown Manitou Springs.
Learn more about these races here.
