It's no secret that Colorado has been getting walloped by severe thunderstorms this week. Imagine being stuck more than a football field's-distance from shore on a paddleboard as one rolled through.
According to South Metro Fire Rescue, members of their team, along with Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers, rescued two paddleboarders stuck on the Chatfield State Park reservoir at about 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday night.
The paddleboarders got caught in severe thunderstorms rolling through the area and were found about 150 yards from shore.
Thankfully, both of the paddleboarders were wearing life jackets, which can be a key factor in survival if a fall occurs in rough, wind-blown water. Neither paddleboarder was injured in the incident.
It's unclear why the paddleboarders were on the water with such severe weather rolling through, though it is worth noting that getting back to shore can be made more difficult when gusty conditions pop up.
Following along with the forecast is crucial when it comes to safely participating in water sports in Colorado.
The National Weather Service website is one of the best places to look for alerts and warnings related to hazardous storms rolling through.
This is also a good example of a situation where a Garmin inReach or other GPS-based emergency communication device could be helpful. These devices make it easy to send out an 'SOS' call, regardless of whether or not there's cell phone connection. Having a device of this nature in your bag is never a bad idea.
