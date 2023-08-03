Seven years after the highly-publicized total solar eclipse took place above North America, Coloradans will have another chance to see this stunning natural phenomenon – but it will mean taking a road trip.
The closest major cities to Colorado where the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse will be seen include Dallas and Little Rock.
Denverites looking to drive to Dallas are looking at about 12 hours of travel time each way, while Little Rock is about 14 hours away. That might sound like a long drive, but considering that the next North American total solar eclipse isn't set to happen until August of 2044, it might be worth it.
Meanwhile, an annular eclipse is set to take place on October 14, 2023 and that will be easier for Coloradans to see thanks to the best viewing path cutting across the southwest corner of the Centennial State. This is a bit different than a total solar eclipse though, with the sun appearing as a bright ring around the moon during the day as the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun instead of a total blackout.'
Read more about both eclipses from NASA here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.