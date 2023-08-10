A popular summer meteor shower is peaking this weekend, set to send up to 100 meteors per hour across the night sky.
Considered by many to be the 'best meteor shower of the year,' according to NASA, the Perseid Meteor Shower takes place from July 14 through September 1, peaking above Colorado in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 13 at about 1:58 a.m.
During the celestial event, meteors traveling at about 37 miles per second will blast across the sky, with meteors associated with this shower known for being particularly bright and colorful, leaving a long trail in their wake.
If you're hoping to spot these meteors, the best opportunity comes with a pre-dawn sky in a spot with little light pollution. While the peak occurs when the shower is expected to be most active, surrounding days can also be good for meteor spotting.
The meteors in this shower come from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, according to NASA, which orbits the sun every 133 years. Don't be fooled by the long orbit time though, the Perseid meteor shower is an annual event.
In general, the meteors can be seen in many places across the night sky, removing the need to look in a certain place.
The National Weather Service is currently predicting that the sky will be clear of clouds during the Saturday night/early Sunday peak.
A few popular places for star viewing in Colorado include the San Luis Valley, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, and the central mountain ski country area.
Read more about this meteor shower from NASA here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.