A man climbed a 320-foot radio tower in Thornton on Friday in an attempt to evade police, prompting more than twelve hours of crisis negotiations,
According to a news release from the Thornton Police Department (TPD), police responded to a report of a car theft in the 4200 block of East 100th Avenue at approximately 7:00 a.m.
The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Julian Fernandez, reportedly returned to the scene in the stolen vehicle while police were still investigating.
Police attempted to contact Fernandez, who ultimately decided to flee on foot.
"Additional officers came to the area to help find Julian, and shortly thereafter he was seen jumping a security fence and climbing up a tower west of Riverdale Road, in the 9800 block." police said.
Police ordered the man to stop climbing, but he did not stop until he reached the top of the 320-foot tower.
"The Thornton Police Department's Crisis Negotiation Unit came to the scene and began talking with Julian to try and safely resolve the situation," the release said.
Crews were finally able to climb the tower and assist Fernandez down after more than twelve hours of negotiations.
He was then transported to a hospital for evaluation.
An investigation is underway, and it is unclear at this time what charges, if any, Fernandez may face.
No further information has been made available at this time.
