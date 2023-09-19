A massive home is for sale in the Denver area, once called 'Utopia' and known for being a hang out spot for celebrities like the Fondas and Elvis Presley.
Located at 3962 South Chase Way, south of Lakewood, the 15,987-square-foot home features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a picturesque pool, listed at $5,575,000.
Described on its listing page as a "piece of art," the foyer has 42-foot-tall ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, and a floating staircase.
The kitchen area of the home includes luxury appliances, a large island covered in veined quartz, and a secondary prep kitchen.
The home also features a 360-degree fireplace, a sun room, a bar, a theater area, a game room, a win cellar with imported lava rock, and more.
There's also a large pool, spa, and firepit found outside on a lot that's nearly an acre large and overlooking Pinehurst Country Club.
The listing agent notes that while the home has a window-heavy design, it is quite private thanks to large trees that line the property.
The home was most recently sold for $5,000,000 in 2021 and sold for $815,000 in May of 2014.
Find more information about this house here.
