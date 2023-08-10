According to the Vail Police Department, an arrest has been made in a string of bicycle thefts that have been taking place in the mountain town since July 23.
40-year-old Jason Todd Champagne, of Englewood, was arrested on August 1 and has since been charged with 12 counts of theft, six counts of possession of burglary tools, three counts of first-degree criminal trespass, and six counts of criminal mischief. Champagne has a history of theft in Vail, pleading guilty to stealing snowboards, bikes, and a dirt bike, among other items, in 2021.
Authorities continue to search for a blue Ford Escape believed to be associated with the thefts. It's thought to be a 2019 model, with a tow receiver hitch and one mismatched black wheel on the front passenger side.
On July 29, it was noted that at least 11 bikes had been stolen locally, 10 of which were stolen between July 23 and July 26. They noted that the suspect appeared to be cutting bike locks to steal the bikes.
Bike theft continues to be a problem across Colorado, with many bikes carrying a value well into the $1,000s. For example, of the $725,000-plus worth of bikes stolen in Boulder this year, the average price of the bike is around $2,000.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.