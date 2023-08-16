Don't forget to get those skis waxed – the start of the 2023-2024 Colorado ski season is only a couple months away.
On Wednesday morning, Vail Resorts announced their target opening dates for their Colorado locations, including Keystone, Breckenridge, Vail, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte.
Keystone is expected to open first, in mid-October if conditions are right. If this early opening date is achieved, it will likely place the resort among the first to open around Colorado, with other early openers typically including Arapahoe Basin, Loveland, and Wolf Creek.
Meanwhile, Breckenridge and Vail are set to open on November 10, with Beaver Creek and Crested Butte each targeting a November 22 opening date.
Those looking to visit Vail Resorts properties this season may be interested in purchasing an Epic Pass product, with the Epic Local Pass priced at $689 and the full Epic Pass priced at $929 through September 4.
Find more information about purchasing a Vail Resorts pass product here.
