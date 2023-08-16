Looking to ski for cheap this winter? Though some may find it surprising, Vail Resorts is actually offering one of the most affordable options around.
Not only does the Vail Resorts 'Epic Day Pass' product offer quite a bit of flexibility, it's priced at much less than many lift tickets found elsewhere in the state. Pricing varies quite a bit depending on what tier of access is purchased, but all-around, it's a great deal.
The 'Epic Day Pass' is billed as starting at just $41 per day for a lift ticket – however, while that price includes 22 American resorts, none of those are in Colorado.
Coloradans looking to ski local will find their best deal at $67 per day, with the second tier of access featuring 32 resorts around the country including Crested Butte and Keystone. In order to get this price, seven days must be purchased with 11 dates excluded as 'peak dates.' Those purchasing fewer than seven days will see the price tick up incrementally with a decrease of days, though a single day pass still remains priced competitively low at just $80.
The third tier of access features all 38 Vail Resorts locations worldwide, including Colorado's Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, and Telluride. The price of this tier ranges from $88 to $104 per day, depending on how many days are purchased. Additional costs for the 'peak dates' add-on may apply.
One other cool aspect of the 'Epic Day Pass' is that it doesn't require reservations – except at Telluride – meaning you can simply show up on a day that's convenient for you and use it like a punch card.
Prices of the pass are set to increase on September 4. Find more information here.
