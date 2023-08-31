Flashing lights on top of police patrol car Photo Credit: kali9 (iStock).

Photo Credit: kali9 (iStock).

 kali9

Steamboat Radio reports that a picnic table at Memorial Park in Steamboat Springs was recently vandalized by someone who spray-painted and carved swastikas onto its surface. The news company also reports that the vandalism will be removed immediately.

Map Credit: ©2023 Google Maps.

Map Credit: ©2023 Google Maps.

Following the discovery, the Steamboat Springs Police Department has requested for anyone with information regarding the crime to contact them at 970-879-1144.

According to Colorado Legal Defense Group, the class of crime and penalties related to vandalism vary depending on the value of the property that was damaged. Vandalism makes the jump to a felony charge if the damaged property is valued at $2,000 or more. Penalties may also escalate given the hateful symbol that was depicted in the vandalism.

Find a full report about the situation and images of the vandalism from Steamboat Radio here.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(3) comments

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

Simple minded racist Cretin!

Report Add Reply
FoF_Sexagenarian
FoF_Sexagenarian

That symbol has been an emblem of goodwill for 10,000 years. In 1910 the swastika was in United States advertisements and on things from moccasins to Coca-Cola logos.

How can one guy change all of that in a few years??

Deprogram yourselves.

The vandalism is what it is but the hate? who knows.

- balance is key

Report Add Reply
82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

EVerybody knows the connotation it represents - pure hate of anyone unlike those who use it. Does that include you?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.