Steamboat Radio reports that a picnic table at Memorial Park in Steamboat Springs was recently vandalized by someone who spray-painted and carved swastikas onto its surface. The news company also reports that the vandalism will be removed immediately.
Following the discovery, the Steamboat Springs Police Department has requested for anyone with information regarding the crime to contact them at 970-879-1144.
According to Colorado Legal Defense Group, the class of crime and penalties related to vandalism vary depending on the value of the property that was damaged. Vandalism makes the jump to a felony charge if the damaged property is valued at $2,000 or more. Penalties may also escalate given the hateful symbol that was depicted in the vandalism.
Find a full report about the situation and images of the vandalism from Steamboat Radio here.
(3) comments
Simple minded racist Cretin!
That symbol has been an emblem of goodwill for 10,000 years. In 1910 the swastika was in United States advertisements and on things from moccasins to Coca-Cola logos.
How can one guy change all of that in a few years??
Deprogram yourselves.
The vandalism is what it is but the hate? who knows.
- balance is key
EVerybody knows the connotation it represents - pure hate of anyone unlike those who use it. Does that include you?
