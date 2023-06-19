According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, two people were killed in a potential street racing incident during which a vehicle was reportedly traveling faster than 100 miles per hour in Centennial.
The wreck took place in broad daylight, at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. The driver of the wrecked vehicle lost control and hit a parking garage, with the vehicle bursting into flames as a result. Witnesses report that two vehicles were racing against each other on E. Dry Creek Road in the area of S. Yosemite Street and S. Alton Way when the accident occurred.
Both individuals in the car were male, with the driver declared deceased at the scene. The passenger was transported to a local hospital, but was later also determined to be deceased.
An investigation into the wreck is underway.
Condolences go out to those impacted by these deaths.
