According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a vehicle fire has resulted in a closure at the Eisenhower-Johnson tunnel complex, located on I-70.
Passengers of the vehicle that caught fire are reportedly safe, but it is unknown when the tunnels will reopen to traffic.
The vehicle is on the westbound side of the tunnel complex, but traffic is being held in both directions.
Find additional updates on the CoTrip travel map.
