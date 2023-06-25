An officer from the Colorado State Patrol responded to Brighton on Saturday after receiving reports that a vehicle was found upside down in a sink hole on Weld County Road 2.
CSP was first notified of the incident at approximately 9:30 a.m.
"Fortunately for the trapped occupants, a local resident just happened to be flying a drone looking at the water level and observed the vehicle and called 911," CSP said in a tweet.
According to a report by KDVR, one of the two people that were in the vehicle, a 66-year-old man, was seriously injured.
No further information has been made available at this time.
