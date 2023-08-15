The notorious Black Bear Pass Road outside of Telluride is officially closed as crews work to mitigate potentially deadly rockslide risk, but that didn't stop a driver in a Toyota 4Runner with Texas plates from attempting to take it on – getting stuck in the process.
According to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle got stuck after partially falling off the rugged road on Monday near the technical 'stairs' section. It's believed those inside dug out deep snow so that they would be able to travel the pass.
"Some people have it together and know what they're doing, but some who venture up there are complete ass clowns," wrote the San Miguel County Sheriff on X, formerly known as Twitter.
It is believed people drove up Black Bear Pass & dug out deep snow to be able to drive the pass. They posted on social media that the pass was unofficially open. Officially, Black Bear Pass is closed. Mitigation needs to be done including clearing rocks that can cause rockslides. pic.twitter.com/cJ68oc2H9O— San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) August 15, 2023
The 4Runner was able to be towed from the road with the road now clear – but still closed, despite rumors that have been posted on social media that it can be driven.
The Sheriff's Office reminded the public that those who travel the route should be prepared to have to abandon their vehicle, could get stranded, and may face serious injury. It was stressed that even when the road is open, it requires a high level of off-road experience to travel and the right vehicle.
Black Bear Pass is perhaps the most dangerous road in Colorado that is traveled on a regular basis (though Lake Como is up there, too). When it's open, it is only traveled in one direction, with drivers navigating through a series of steep and rocky switchbacks. Serious rollover accidents have occurred in the past when vehicles have fallen off the narrow route.
Officials have not noted when Black Bear Pass Road will reopen. Updates on its status can be found here.
