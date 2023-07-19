The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has asked the public to avoid the greenbelt area near Roxborough Skatepark after a bear cub was struck and killed by a vehicle. The mother bear remains in the area and is considered very dangerous, per an announcement made around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
UPDATE: Per a 4:04 p.m. announcement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, they have no reason to believe the mother bear is still in the area.
Roxborough Skatepark is located just north of Roxborough State Park.
If those in the area spot the mother bear, it should not be approached – the norm for any wildlife sighting in Colorado.
The bear may become aggressive toward people or pets. If it starts showing signs of aggression, call 911 immediately.
This incident provides an example of the risk that comes with the urban-wildland interface, as wild animals can become aggressive when defensive or angry.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.