Arvada Fire recently took to Twitter to remind Coloradans that rattlesnakes are out of hibernation across the state, and that it's important to be aware of your surroundings to avoid potentially dangerous encounters.
Rattlesnake bites are venomous and can result in death in some cases. The venom can cause serious muscle and tissue damage as it works through the blood stream, mainly affecting the area where the bite occurred.
Still, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), it is unlikely for a rattlesnake to attack a person unprovoked.
"They have an elaborate defensive strategy that seeks to avoid the need for a venomous bite if at all possible. Unfortunately, and often because people choose to provoke a defensive snake or are unlucky enough to actually step on one, bites do occur," the CPW website reads.
In healthy adults bites are not typically fatal, but can still be incredibly painful and require medical attention, according to the organization.
If you're in Colorado, you're in rattlesnake country, so it is important to know how to prevent conflict with these animals.
According to Denver Health, you are most likely to run into rattlesnakes when you are walking, hiking, climbing, or camping. The organization recommends outdoor recreators should wear good quality shoes (no open toe) and ankle socks, since the snakes are most likely to bite hands, feet, and ankles.
You should also look before you sit or step, be especially cautions around water, and if you see a snake—leave it alone.
Here are a few tips from CPW on what to do if you are bitten:
- Allow the bite to bleed for 30 seconds
- Disinfect the bite with iodine if possible
- Remove all rings, watches, jewelry and tight fitting clothing in case of swelling
- Try to stop the flow of venom by tying a pressure dressing above the affected extremity
- Immediately seek medical attention
Find more information, here.
