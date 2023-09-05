Colorado Parks and Wildlife took to X on Tuesday to share an image that was recently captured of a Western Widow spider at their Southeast Region Headquarters facility. According to the department, the widow spun a web at the site and while "CPW doesn't manage spiders, [they] admire them."
The 'widow' group of spiders are often feared for being venomous, potentially posing a risk to humans. However, it should be noted that this risk is low, with bites rarely taking place outside of the web, according to a report from Colorado State University.
While most female widow varieties are black in color, a true 'black widow' tends to be found in the eastern and southern regions of the United States, compared to the western widow, which is more likely to be found in Colorado.
The bulbous nature of the pictured widow's abdomen likely indicates that it's a female, which are generally black, but can also be dark brown. While widow species tend to be known for the red hourglass on its abdomen, the shape and appearance of this pattern can vary wildly when it comes to the western widow, per the Colorado State University report.
Though black widows tend to get a bad reputation as their bite can be deadly, deaths due to black widow bites are quite rare.
According to iNaturalist.com, a bite from the western black widow typically interacts with the human body as a neurotoxin, with symptoms including muscle rigidity, perspiration, and nausea. Colorado Parks and Wildlife also noted that muscle pain and chest pain can be signs of a bite. Serious cases may involve painkillers or anti-venom, though Colorado State University notes that most symptoms tend to decline naturally about two to three days after the bite. In some more serious cases, symptoms can linger for up to a month.
As is often noted, spiders serve an important role in Colorado's ecosystem, including the western widow. If you spot one in the wild, admire it from a safe distance.
