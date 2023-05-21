The beloved fiberglass horse statue that has been reared up on top of Mile High Stadium since 1975, has once again taken its place after being removed for renovations earlier this year.
According to a recent report from the Denver Broncos, the horse was removed in January while crews worked to expand the stadiums scoreboard by 70 percent, as apart of a $100 million dollar renovation plan.
The approximately 27-foot tall statue, named "Bucky", was gently hoisted back up to his perch on the southside of the stadium on May 20.
The Denver Bronco's official Twitter page shared the following video with the caption, "Bucky's back where he belongs".
Bucky’s 🔙 where he belongs. 👏 pic.twitter.com/6YCEn1gMg0— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 20, 2023
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.