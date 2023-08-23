A viral clip is going around that appears to capture a brown bear chasing a snowboarder down a slope while she rocks out to 'Work' by Rihanna. Oblivious to the apex predator behind her, she seems completely unworried and continues down the run.
Videos of this nature have been published in the past, often proven to be faked or edited online. Oddly enough, the internet doesn't seem to have the same issue with this clip, with most commenters expressing fear of the scene instead of raising concerns about its authenticity.
Watch the clip below and let us know what you think – is it real or is it fake?:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.