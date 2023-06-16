A bear peers through a window. File photo. Photo Credit: steverts (iStock).

Wild footage was captured in Steamboat Springs when a bear attempted to escape a home via a second-story window on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Steamboat Radio report, the bear entered the home through an open first-floor window before attempting to make its escape through the upper level.

As seen in the video, the bear attempts to leave the home several times before re-entering through the second-story window and heading downstairs to get back outside.

Denver's 9News reports that police were at the home after the incident and that Colorado Parks and Wildlife were notified. The news service also noted that the home was in the Blue Sage area near Fish Creek Falls, which is a popular Steamboat Springs tourism destination.

Watch the shocking video below:

This video serves as yet another reminder as to why it's so important to keep doors and windows secured at your Colorado home and on vehicles. Bears are smart and are known to use door handles to enter human spaces.

Don't leave potential attractants out, such as trash, a dirty grill, and bird seed.

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

