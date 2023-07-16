A cub was recently reunited with its mother after getting stuck inside of a dumpster in Douglas County.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the cub was searching for trash in the Roxborough neighborhood when it got stuck.
Crews from CPW and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. They laid a ladder along the wall of the dumpster, and the cub was able to escape.
"The cub quickly reunited with its nearby mom. A happy ending for this bear family, but it could have been sour due to food waste thrown away into unlocked, unsecured places. Don’t use open dumpsters, like this one, for food trash," CPW said.
Black bears are incredibly food motivated and have been known to break into trash cans, vehicles, and even homes to find something to eat. In fact, CPW reports that most human-bear conflicts can be traced back to bear attractants, such as easily accessible human food.
“Preventing bears from relying on human food sources takes a community effort and it's important that we all take proactive steps to avoid any possible conflicts with bears and bearproof our homes," said said Jamin Grigg, a senior wildlife biologist from CPW’s southwest region, in a release.
