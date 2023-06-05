Bears are active in Colorado this time of year, and one vehicle owner recently found out the hard way that they are willing to get creative in their search for food.
A bear got trapped inside of a truck in Evergreen on Saturday, while following the scent of dog food that was in the vehicle, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
The department shared a video to Twitter of a wildlife officer freeing the bear. According to the officer, the bear entered the car on Friday night after getting into a nearby trash can. The car door was reportedly unlocked at the time.
When the bear was finally set free, the officer hazed it away from the home.
A similar incident played out on Friday night in Woodland Park. A security video shows a bear easily entering an unlocked car.
"This bear obviously has learned to open car doors. This is why CPW preaches for everyone in bear country to lock their cars and homes. Eventually, this bear will enter an occupied car or home and it will pay the ultimate price. Keep bears wild and alive!" CPW said.
Bears typically emerge from their dens in mid-March and will remain active until around November, spending the majority of their day looking for food, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
"Bears are smart. Once humans teach them that cars and homes hold tasty rewards, bears will search for a way inside. They learn quickly how to open doors and windows. Then they will repeat the behavior even when now food is inside," CPW said.
For more information on how to bear-proof your home and car visit the CPW website here.
