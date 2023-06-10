Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) relocated a bear that had been reported for getting into trash cans in Boulder, according to a recent tweet from the department.
"Maybe you've seen this young bear hanging around the hill in Boulder. He's been looking for food in all the wrong places: trash cans and dumpsters," CPW said.
Officials located the sub-adult bear in a tree, and made the decision to tranquilize and relocate it.
Check out three videos of the relocation below:
We use a dart so he can sleep comfortably while we wash and transport the bear to better habitat. pic.twitter.com/8VvV0hpuWZ— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 9, 2023
Away he goes! While this bear has a new home, we need your help to keep bears wild. Lock up your trash inside until trash day, use sturdier trash cans, and keep bird feeders indoors until Thanksgiving. #wildlife #Rescue pic.twitter.com/DhHULvaODT— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 9, 2023
Black bears are incredibly food motivated and have been known to break into trash cans, vehicles, and even homes to find something to eat. In fact, CPW reports that most human-bear conflicts can be traced back to bear attractants, such as easily accessible human food.
“Preventing bears from relying on human food sources takes a community effort and it's important that we all take proactive steps to avoid any possible conflicts with bears and bearproof our homes," said said Jamin Grigg, a senior wildlife biologist from CPW’s southwest region, in a release.
Fortunately, the bear in this video was safely relocated. However, the situation could have escalated, and even resulted in the bear having to be euthanized.
"While this bear has a new home, we need your help to keep bears wild. Lock up your trash inside until trash day, use sturdier trash cans, and keep bird feeders indoors until Thanksgiving," CPW said.
