A black bear was spotted enjoying a dip in a pond in Roxborough State Park late last month, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently shared a video of the swim to Instagram.
"Hmmm...what to do after all this rain we've been getting - oh, here is a beary good idea" the post reads.
Check out the cute video below:
Colorado's healthy black bear population started waking from their winter hibernation a couple months ago and are now active throughout the state.
Human-bear encounters tend to increase year to year according to CPW, so it is as important as ever to respect a bear's space. Though bear attacks are fairly uncommon, you should still know what to do if you come across this species.
If you ever run into black bear, do whatever you can to appear larger. Do not run or turn your back to the animal, as this can trigger a predator response. Slowly walk away, and if it attacks, fight back.
