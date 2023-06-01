American President Joe Biden was present in Colorado Springs on Thursday in order to participate in the Air Force Academy graduation event. While he gave a speech and greeted graduates at the stage, many headlines about the event are focused on an unfortunate fall Biden took near the end of the ceremony.
The fall was captured on live stream and by members of the audience, as Biden goes to the ground at the conclusion of greeting graduates. Those around the fall appear surprised, with three people quickly rushing to Biden's aid. Biden gets up quickly and points to the ground behind him, suggesting something there made him fall. It appears as if there's a slight drop off of the stage, though video angles that have been released make this unclear. Biden then walks to hit seat for the conclusion of the ceremony.
Watch a clip of the fall below:
NOW - Biden falls at U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.pic.twitter.com/PgMrUKpIht— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 1, 2023
The fall is also captured on the official Air Force livestream of the event, at roughly the three hour, 20 minute, 45 second mark:
