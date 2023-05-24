Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently took to Twitter to remind the public to be 'bear smart' as Colorado's black bears emerge from hibernation and start to roam local streets.
The department shared a clip of a black bear rolling around on a couch in a Colorado Springs home, captured in 2020.
The bear in the clip was lured into the home by pet food that was left out. The tags on the bear's ears mean that this bear had a problematic encounter before. Generally, a bear would be killed as a result of a second incident as laid out by the state's two-strike policy.
Bears are notorious for repeat behavior – if they're able to find food in a home once, they'll probably come looking again. This recidivism can occur even when bears are relocated.
This video (found below) is an example of why it's crucial to keep bears away from unnatural food sources, both for the safety of nearby humans and the bear.
Watch the video below, and know that while it's quite cute, this bear was likely killed as a result of people not keeping their residential space secure. Keep trash cans secure, garage doors shut, grills clean, and windows and doors on a home locked.
This is "Exhibit A" for why @COParksWildlife tells people in bear country to lock their doors and windows and not leave pet food out. That's how this bear was lured into a #ColoradoSprings home in 2020. Its ear tags show it had been in trouble before. Keep bears alive and wild. pic.twitter.com/PrJtAMSBIx— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 24, 2023
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.