There's perhaps nothing more 'Colorado' than weathering out wild storms, but a cyclist in Boulder took it one step further on Monday when they were seen riding their bike through severely flooded roadways.
Widespread, heavy rainstorms impacted several regions along Colorado's Front Range on Sunday, causing severe flooding in many areas.
A video was captured that shows a cyclist riding past a stranded car in several inches of water in one of these flooded areas, near 9th Street and Balsam Avenue. Firefighters that were on the scene are shown encouraging drivers to turn around as the cyclist ignores their commands and opts to pass through. Check out the video below:
This guy attempted to cycle through the flooded area… all while another car got stuck. Mind you, firefighters were on scene telling people to turn around. @KDVR @channel2kwgn @PinpointWX 🤷🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/VqQGc0hlVf— Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) June 12, 2023
In all seriousness, you should never try to cross flooded roadways, whether on foot, by bike, or in a car. Remember that as little as 6 inches of water can knock you off your feet and 18 inches can move a car – it doesn't take much water to drown. Plus, when flooding occurs, it makes it nearly impossible to determine what type of damage exists on the water-covered road, whether that might be developing cracks or a full-blown sinkhole.
Play it safe and 'go around, don't drown.'
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.