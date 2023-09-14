The Aurora Police Department reports that they've identified an 18-year-old male as a suspect allegedly involved in a near-tragic event.
At about 8:30 a.m. this past Tuesday, it was reported that a driver in a gold SUV came close to hitting 20 children while speeding away from Aqua Vista Park. According to police, evidence points to the driver purposely aiming his vehicle at certain people.
A clip that was captured on a security camera shows the driver appearing to speed toward a child with a backpack on. The child sprints away and the driver turns moments before a collision could have occurred.
"What the video does not capture is the many more kids who were walking to the school bus or through the park at the time of the incident. Some kids were in the process of crossing the street and some were on the sidewalk. One child was crossing the street when the vehicle accelerated towards them, narrowly missing when they ran up onto the sidewalk," wrote the Aurora Police Department of the clip.
Following the report of the incident, authorities put a request out to the public to help them identify a suspect in the case. Authorities received numerous tips that led to the identification of the suspect and the discovery of the vehicle that is believed to have been involved.
Authorities have not publicly released the name of the suspect.
