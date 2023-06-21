On Tuesday afternoon, Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted a clip to Twitter highlighting the defensive nature of wildlife mothers, showing scenes of these animals charging humans that have entered their immediate space.
According to the department, moose, elk, and deer are known to become aggressive when they're defending their young, as was the case in an incident that occurred this week, when a moose trampled a man after he accidentally surprised it on the trail.
Check out the montage below, which puts multiple cases where humans got too close to Colorado's wildlife on display.
Mammas are strong & will protect their lil' ones— Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) June 20, 2023
Wildlife are protecting & raising their young. Moose, deer and elk with newborn calves and fawns can become aggressive to defend them. What can you do?
It's simple, GIVE THEM SPACE & LEAVE YOUNG WILDLIFE ALONE pic.twitter.com/4m4Zyn9IIO
As a general rule, it's always important to give wild animals space in Colorado – whether they're encountered in a natural area or somewhere that's more civilized. Never approach a wild animal or attempt to lure it in with food or attention. Wild animals are very unpredictable and in cases where humans are injured by these animals, the animals can often suffer the brunt of the consequences, often death.
