In case you missed it, things got interesting in the early morning hours of Monday in Colorado Springs.
At about 2:30 a.m., firefighters were called to main blocks of the downtown area with reports of flames shooting up to 10 feet in the air out of multiple manholes.
A power outage occurred and the area was evacuated as a result.
The fire has been preliminarily blamed on the failure of electrical equipment, but the official cause is still being investigated.
No injuries have been reported.
Watch a clip from the wild scene below:
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.