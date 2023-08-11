Did you know Colorado is home to the world's second-fastest land mammal? That's right – and it's the pronghorn, capable of reach speeds up to 60 miles per hour, according to the University of Wyoming.
It's believed the species developed this stunning speed in order to escape the now-extinct 'American cheetah' – but that's a different story for a different day.
There's no doubt about it – the pronghorn is a special creature and a cherished sight to see in Colorado.
Youtube Channel TierZoo recently published a video capturing all the great characteristics of this animal, with a creative video game theme that they channel is known for. Uploaded three days ago, it's since been viewed more than a million times.
Watch it below:
