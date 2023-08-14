A helicopter pursuit resulted in the arrest of a Colorado motorcyclist on the morning of August 7, who was reportedly tracked traveling at a speed of 120 miles per hour.
During an operation meant to catch speeders in the Littleton area of Colorado Highway 470 and West Bowles Avenue, a trooper spotted the speeding motorcyclist, who reportedly fled the trooper's attempt of contact. The posted speed limit on the initial stretch of road where the biker was spotted is 65 miles per hour.
For public safety, the trooper disengaged, with a Colorado State Patrol helicopter instead following the biker in pursuit.
Information of the biker's final location was passed to troopers on the ground, who then responded and arrested the motorcyclist.
Once arrested, the biker was charged with felony vehicular eluding, reckless driving, speeding at 40 miles or more over the speed limit, operating a motorcycle without endorsement (without motorcycle operation permission added to the driver's license), and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
Video footage of the chase has since been released by Colorado State Patrol, with the footage uploaded to Youtube by SECO News.
The footage captures the motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed on a crowded road, weaving between vehicles that are moving at a much slower pace. It also notes that the total length of the pursuit was about six minutes, with the chase appearing to initiate when the speeder blasts past a state patrol vehicle.
The motorcyclist eventually stops at an auto shop and leaves the bike parked outside, with a law enforcement team moving in to contact the driver 15 minutes later. Body camera footage shows the driver get cuffed and loaded into a law enforcement vehicle.
Watch the video of the chase and arrest below:
According to information provided by Colorado Legal Defense Group, the most serious charge the biker faces is vehicular eluding, which is a class five felony and can carry a one to three-year prison sentence, along with a fine of $2,000 to $100,000. If eluding results in injury or arrest, the penalty increases.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
It's amazing how many people still think they can break the law without being seen in this country these days. Most Americans are photographed or filmed an average of 238 times each week, and in these cases think they've gotten away by outrunning law on the ground without realizing they're being followed in the air.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.