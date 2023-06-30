Photo Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Photo Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office 

A couple and their dog were rescued by helicopter last week, after being stranded by flooding on their property.

An emergency helicopter from Douglas County was contracted to help assess flood damage in Elbert County last week.

While flying over the area, the helicopter crew was made aware that a couple and their dog were stranded near by.

They sprung into action, and were able to safely rescue the family.

Check out a video of the rescue below:

You should never try to cross flooded roadways, whether on foot, by bike, or in a car. Remember that as little as 6 inches of water can knock you off your feet and 18 inches can move a car – it doesn't take much water to drown. Plus, when flooding occurs, it makes it nearly impossible to determine what type of damage exists on the water-covered road, whether that might be developing cracks or a full-blown sinkhole.

