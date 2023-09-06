Heroic actions from Longmont Police Officer Justin Hill likely saved a man from burning to death following a fiery automobile crash on September 1.
Video captured from Hill's police vehicle shows the wild scene, as Hill, a citizen, and one of the vehicle's passengers bend the window frame of the burning vehicle to free a man trapped inside. Moments later, the entire vehicle is engulfed in flames.
Find the video of the wild incident below. Note that this content is intense and may be disturbing to some. Screaming can be heard.
There were two other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash, which occurred at Clover Basin Drive and Larkspur Drive. Both of these occupants were able to escape without Hill's assistance.
Following the rescue of the person in the vehicle, Longmont Fire arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze. Injured parties were transported to the hospital.
It's believed that alcohol was a factor in the crash.
