It's no secret to Coloradans that a ton of rain fell on the Front Range last night during extended thunderstorms. As might be expected, this caused some major flooding in some parts of the state, including Northern Colorado and the Fort Collins area.
Meteorologist Kody Wilson took to Twitter... X.com... to share a clip of wild flooding in the Wellington area, which is located about 60 miles north of Denver.
The clip was captured by Chris Hansen, showing a huge amount of standing water on several neighborhood streets.
Check out the clip below:
Wellington, CO flooding. Video courtesy of Chris Hansen #COwx #Flooding pic.twitter.com/vlV3bKfOrL— Meteorologist Kody Wilson (@kodythewxguy) August 1, 2023
It's important to note that driving through standing water and flooded areas can be extremely dangerous, with this contributing to multiple deaths in Colorado already this year – and 'monsoon season' is barely underway.
RELATED: Find rain totals from last night here
According to the National Weather Service, about two feet of water can carry most vehicles away, which can push them into area where water is collecting, often with even stronger and more dangerous water flows.
More heavy rain is expected in Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Be prepared to encounter bad weather, especially in the afternoon and at night.
Access weather alerts and more information on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.