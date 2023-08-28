It's that time of the year again when bears will start to enter hyperphagia – a season of feasting on up to 20,000 calories over up to 20 hours per day as they prepare for hibernation. As a result, bears will be more active and sightings are likely to increase.
During this time of the year, it's crucial to take preventative steps to avoid human-bear interactions, including keeping trash inaccessible.
The video below captures a cute moment in Colorado Springs as a mother bear and two cubs stroll by a security camera. While not visible in the video, the bears are heading to investigate a garbage bin that's slightly out of frame. Thankfully, that garbage bin was empty, with another camera soon capturing the bears exiting the neighborhood and moving on to wilder terrain.
Watch the clip below:
When it comes to keeping your trash safe, consider utilizing a garbage bin bear lock. Another option is storing your trash in an inaccessible space, such as a garage, and putting it out on the morning of trash day.
