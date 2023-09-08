According to the Arvada Police Department, a mountain lion was captured by a security camera in the area of West 69th Place and Nelson Street. This area is about eight miles northwest from downtown Denver and mostly residential.
Spotted overnight! This very healthy looking mountain lion was seen on residential security cameras near 69th Pl and Nelson St. Keep a close eye on your kids and small pets! Visit @COParksWildlife for additional tips to stay safe if you encounter one of these big cats. pic.twitter.com/lwPhIHGZF4— Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) September 8, 2023
This video serves as a good reminder to Coloradans that wildlife is often never far, even in civilized areas.
Mountain lions tend to be very elusive, most active at night. As a general rule, assume that if there are prey animals being spotted, the predators are probably lurking, too.
While mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely rare, pets and small children shouldn't be left outside without being monitored, as this can lead to a potentially negative encounter. Generally, the presence of an adult human is enough to cause a mountain lion to pause, however, if a mountain lion is acting aggressive, never run. Instead, back away while speaking loudly to the mountain lion and waving your arms to appear as big as possible.
