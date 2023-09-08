Image provided by Arvada Police Department. Partial screenshot from video, full video can be seen in embed below.

According to the Arvada Police Department, a mountain lion was captured by a security camera in the area of West 69th Place and Nelson Street. This area is about eight miles northwest from downtown Denver and mostly residential.

This video serves as a good reminder to Coloradans that wildlife is often never far, even in civilized areas.

Map: ©2023 Google Maps.

The red pin drop shows where the mountain lion was spotted, about eight miles northwest of Downtown Denver. Map: ©2023 Google Maps.

Mountain lions tend to be very elusive, most active at night. As a general rule, assume that if there are prey animals being spotted, the predators are probably lurking, too.

While mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely rare, pets and small children shouldn't be left outside without being monitored, as this can lead to a potentially negative encounter. Generally, the presence of an adult human is enough to cause a mountain lion to pause, however, if a mountain lion is acting aggressive, never run. Instead, back away while speaking loudly to the mountain lion and waving your arms to appear as big as possible.

