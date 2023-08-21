All cats hate water, right? Believe it or not, you've been lied to – mountain lions actually happen to be excellent at swimming and tend to take no qualms with doing so when water is an obstacle that stands in their way of food or territory.
A video captured by Vail 4x4, a company that offers Jeep tours and rentals, shows a mountain lion crossing Colorado's Eagle River during a period of high flow.
While it's obvious the current is fast and powerful in the video, the mountain lion can be seen easily making its way to shore.
According to an article on the topic of swimming cougars from National Geographic, this big cat species has been known to swim up to a mile at a time, maybe even a bit more (and yes, a 'cougar' is a 'mountain lion').
Check out the video captured by Vail 4x4 below:
